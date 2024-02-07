Inside the massive ideological split between young men and women
Posted February 7, 2024 8:14 am.
In today’s Big Story Podcast, there’s a new front line in the battle of the sexes: the ballot box. It used to be that there wasn’t much of a political divide between younger men and women, but over the last 10 years, a worrying gap has opened between them, and it seems to be widening.
John Burn-Murdoch is a columnist and chief data reporter for the Financial Times. “So there’s now around a 20 percentage point gap between the extent to which young women and young men consider themselves liberal,” says Burn-Murdoch.
Why are young men and women diverging so dramatically in their political views? And what sort of impacts might that have?