Inside the massive ideological split between young men and women

Vancouverites cast ballots in the advance polls of the 2022 B.C. municipal elections
Vancouverites cast ballots in the advance polls of the 2022 B.C. municipal elections. (CityNews)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 7, 2024 8:14 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, there’s a new front line in the battle of the sexes: the ballot box. It used to be that there wasn’t much of a political divide between younger men and women, but over the last 10 years, a worrying gap has opened between them, and it seems to be widening.

John Burn-Murdoch is a columnist and chief data reporter for the Financial Times. “So there’s now around a 20 percentage point gap between the extent to which young women and young men consider themselves liberal,” says Burn-Murdoch.

Why are young men and women diverging so dramatically in their political views? And what sort of impacts might that have?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll
1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll

An overwhelming majority of Ontario residents are concerned about covering daily expenses and nearly half say rising costs are stopping them from saving for retirement, a new poll suggests. The survey...

1h ago

Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters...

3h ago

Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever

Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. William...

48m ago

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

9h ago

Top Stories

1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll
1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll

An overwhelming majority of Ontario residents are concerned about covering daily expenses and nearly half say rising costs are stopping them from saving for retirement, a new poll suggests. The survey...

1h ago

Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters...

3h ago

Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever

Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. William...

48m ago

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

12h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

15h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

18h ago

2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

18h ago

2:02
Choose you own winter adventure
Choose you own winter adventure

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority is encouraging you to think of them when planning your winter activities. Videographer Audra Brown with all the choose-your-own winter adventures they offer, snow or no snow!

22h ago

More Videos