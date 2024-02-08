Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries.

Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store in the area of Bloor Street West and Indian Grove near Parkside Drive, when the suspect who was already inside approached and assaulted them.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Through their investigation police were able to identify the suspect who was arrested on Feb. 7.

Andrew Gonsalves, of Toronto, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Police haven’t said if the person assaulted was a customer or employee at the store, or what caused their injuries.