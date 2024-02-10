1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 10, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 6:00 pm.

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Eglinton Square at approximately 4:45 p.m. of collisions involving parked vehicles along Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say a driver of a vehicle reportedly struck multiple parked vehicles and no injuries were reported.

One woman is in cutsody.

Westbound Eglinton Avenue East is blocked at Victoria Park Avenue and police advise to consider alternate routes.

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

5h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

8h ago

Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station
Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation. On Jan. 14, police were called to Pape Subway Station for reports of...

3h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

4h ago

