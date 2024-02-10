1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Eglinton Square at approximately 4:45 p.m. of collisions involving parked vehicles along Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say a driver of a vehicle reportedly struck multiple parked vehicles and no injuries were reported.

One woman is in cutsody.

Westbound Eglinton Avenue East is blocked at Victoria Park Avenue and police advise to consider alternate routes.