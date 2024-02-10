Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto paramedic ambulance
Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 10, 2024 7:17 am.

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late last night in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues, just south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived they found an unconscious pedestrian.

Paramedics say they transported an elderly man to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No word on if any charges are pending.

