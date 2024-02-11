Africa will ‘friend-zone’ Canada if Ottawa doesn’t improve engagement, experts say

Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa is ceding ground to Russia and China. A cargo train leaves from the port containers depot in Mombasa, Kenya, to Nairobi, using a railway financed by China, on May 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Khalil Senosi</div>

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 7:32 am.

Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world’s fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.

“Africa is going to friend-zone Canada if the current approach remains, because it’s lukewarm,” said Stanley Achonu, the Nigeria director for the One Campaign.

His organization, which fights extreme poverty and preventable diseases, testified this week at the Senate foreign-affairs committee, which is looking into Canada’s relations with a continent on track to almost double in population by 2050.

The Liberals have promised an Africa strategy for years. The long-overdue document was described last year as a framework and has not yet been released. 

In recent years, senators have warned Canada is falling behind its peers, as well as emerging states, in setting strategies for trade and development with a continent of more than one billion people.

They note that Africa makes up the majority of the world’s potential for solar panels, and has huge reserves of critical minerals and carbon-reducing ecosystems. The World Bank says a looming continental free-trade deal could lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty and inject US$3.4 trillion into African economies.

But to get there, Africa needs better governance, huge infrastructure projects and debt restructuring, according to Christopher MacLennan, Canada’s top bureaucrat overseeing foreign aid.

Nicolas Moyer, the head of educational non-profit Cuso International, testified that Canada is losing clout in countries where Beijing and Moscow are gaining influence and undercutting the outsized role Ottawa had in previous decades of development work.

“Canada actually needs Africa more than Africa needs Canada,” said Moyer, whose group was formerly called Canadian University Service Overseas.

“The longer our distance with Africa persists, the more challenging it will be to repair the relationships and to build upon those for the future.”

Moyer said much of Africa could be a key partner to Canada the way South Korea evolved to be. The country remembers Canada’s sacrifice in the Korean War and decades of development work, and is now an economic powerhouse that sees Ottawa as a key partner in everything from artificial intelligence to natural-gas imports.

Moyer noted that Canadian investments have helped sow real change across Africa, for example with the Liberals and Conservatives focusing on maternal health and educational access for women. 

Those investments have led to fewer teen pregnancies and lower rates of child marriage that have helped drastically reduce infant mortality rates.

“Canada can be a leader on the African continent, if not with the power of its purse, then with conviction, coherence and a long-term commitment to our partners,” Moyer said, but that will require “resisting distractions, of which there are many, to change our directions.”

That would require a decolonial approach of identifying what Africans want, and playing a supporting role in advancing those goals, such as by organizing international summits.

In places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Moyer’s group has helped support gender and sexual minorities by funding entrepreneurship projects for them.

That gives marginalized people a foothold in the economy so they can pursue their own projects, like using radio programs to fight anti-gay stigma in a way that isn’t seen as imposing Western values.

Achonu said Canada’s focus on LGBTQ+ rights will go further if African countries feel respected and see that Ottawa is looking to invest in their success instead of lecturing on social issues, a strategy he said risks make engagement “dead on arrival.”

“Building partnership first will open the door for future conversations around rights,” he said.

Many of these recommendations are echoed in a report last July by Co-operation Canada, an umbrella group of development organizations, that said countries from Japan to India had already published strategies on how to engage with Africa. 

It proposed Canada focus on working with civil society groups in Africa, arguing many of the issues that ail the continent require working with more than just government officials and preventing authoritarian governance.

Achonu also said Ottawa should help provide low-cost financing for infrastructure projects by tripling its funding for FinDev, the development-financing institution.

He noted the government increased the agency’s budget for work in the Indo-Pacific by $750 million last year, and said a similar increase would help get African projects built.

Achonu said China’s popularity in Africa partially comes from branding exercises.

“All over Africa, you see concrete infrastructure that you can point to … financed by China or built by Chinese companies through loans. But I can’t say that about the Western partners who want Africa on their side,” he said.

Part of the issue is that Canada tends to fund programming instead of construction projects, he noted.

“Are there tangible things that Africans can point to and say ‘built by Canada’ or ‘done by Canada?’ And I’m not saying this lightly — Canada saves lives, the investment you make in critical areas like health are not fancy.”

MacLennan testified that Canadian officials still get a warm welcome in Africa, and he said Ottawa doesn’t face the same pressure as European peers who have a more visible presence in Africa because Canada’s geographic location requires it to also focus on having a visible presence in the Indo-Pacific.

The International Development Research Centre, a federal Crown corporation, argued that Canada is maintaining its relevance in Africa in part by collaborating with individual countries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the territory's...

10m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

39m ago

New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms

Until recently, Tina Fetner's sociology students at McMaster University were skeptical when she presented statistics about sexual activity.  Though researchers at Indiana University have long conducted...

1h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

1h ago

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the territory's...

10m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

39m ago

New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms

Until recently, Tina Fetner's sociology students at McMaster University were skeptical when she presented statistics about sexual activity.  Though researchers at Indiana University have long conducted...

1h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

More Videos