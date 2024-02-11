Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in the final seconds of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

After Senators forward Ridly Greig fired a slap shot into the Maple Leafs’ empty net to seal a 5-3 win, Rielly took exception to the play, going after Greig and cross-checking him in the head.

Five-minute major and a game misconduct for Rielly. We will see what @NHLPlayerSafety does https://t.co/G1u8fbTuiI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 11, 2024

There were just 5.1 seconds remaining in the game at that point. After a scrum between the two sides was calmed down, referees reviewed the play and confirmed Rielly’s night was done.

“Just stupid thing to do there by their guy at the end,” said Maple Leafs goaltender Martin Jones after the game, referring to Greig’s empty netter.

Asked about Rielly’s reaction, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he thought it was “appropriate.”

“Their player has the right to do what he wants in that moment and our players have the right to react, you know, it’s the emotions of the game,” Keefe added.

Due to the nature of the cross-check, it’s likely the NHL’s department of player safety will be taking a look at this one. Both Keefe and Senators head coach Jacques Martin stated that they expect the league to do so.

“It’s not a hockey play,” said Martin of Rielly’s response. “It’s frustration or something, but it’s not part of the game. (Greig) put the puck in the net. Whether he pushes it, or shoots it, it shouldn’t matter.”

“Rid’s play was pretty funny,” Senators forward Shane Pinto shared while laughing. “So, yeah, that was pretty interesting at the end.”

Rielly, 29, has 43 points (seven goals and 36 assists) in 50 games this season. He has not yet been suspended in his 11-year NHL career.