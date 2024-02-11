Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly hits Ridley Grieg in the head with a cross-check on Feb. 11, 2024. SPORTSNET

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 11, 2024 12:11 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in the final seconds of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

After Senators forward Ridly Greig fired a slap shot into the Maple Leafs’ empty net to seal a 5-3 win, Rielly took exception to the play, going after Greig and cross-checking him in the head.

There were just 5.1 seconds remaining in the game at that point. After a scrum between the two sides was calmed down, referees reviewed the play and confirmed Rielly’s night was done.

“Just stupid thing to do there by their guy at the end,” said Maple Leafs goaltender Martin Jones after the game, referring to Greig’s empty netter.

Asked about Rielly’s reaction, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he thought it was “appropriate.”

“Their player has the right to do what he wants in that moment and our players have the right to react, you know, it’s the emotions of the game,” Keefe added.

Due to the nature of the cross-check, it’s likely the NHL’s department of player safety will be taking a look at this one. Both Keefe and Senators head coach Jacques Martin stated that they expect the league to do so.

“It’s not a hockey play,” said Martin of Rielly’s response. “It’s frustration or something, but it’s not part of the game. (Greig) put the puck in the net. Whether he pushes it, or shoots it, it shouldn’t matter.”

“Rid’s play was pretty funny,” Senators forward Shane Pinto shared while laughing. “So, yeah, that was pretty interesting at the end.”

Rielly, 29, has 43 points (seven goals and 36 assists) in 50 games this season. He has not yet been suspended in his 11-year NHL career.

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, where it fears fighting could force the closure of the besieged...

44m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

5h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

1h ago

New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms

Until recently, Tina Fetner's sociology students at McMaster University were skeptical when she presented statistics about sexual activity.  Though researchers at Indiana University have long conducted...

5h ago

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

More Videos