Bell denied stay of CRTC decision allowing access to its fibre network

Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected BCE Inc.'s request for a stay of a regulatory decision that will allow independent companies to sell internet services to their customers using its fibre network in Ontario and Quebec.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 10:26 am.

The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected BCE Inc.’s request for a stay of a regulatory decision that will allow independent companies to sell internet services to their customers using its fibre network in Ontario and Quebec.

The court’s decision on Friday came a day after Bell Canada announced it was slashing 4,800 jobs and could further cut network spending based in part on the CRTC’s direction.

It granted Bell’s request for permission to appeal the CRTC’s temporary ruling, but dismissed the company’s motion for a stay of that decision pending the outcome of the court process, saying it did not demonstrate it is at risk of suffering irreparable harm.

The CRTC’s decision last November was meant to stimulate competition for internet services, noting at the time its review could potentially make that direction permanent and apply it to other provinces. The federal regulator kicked off a five-day hearing on Monday as part of that review.

Bell has accused the CRTC of “predetermined” outcomes when it comes to that review, noting the commission’s direction thus far reduces its incentive to continue building out its fibre network.

It responded last fall by reducing its network investment plans by $1.1 billion by 2025, including a minimum reduction of $500 million this year, and warns there could be further cost reductions if the company feels it has to stay ahead of regulatory decisions it finds unfavourable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

34m ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

14m ago

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

34m ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

15h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos