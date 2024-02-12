BlackBerry says more job cuts coming this quarter as part of ongoing separation

The Blackberry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. BlackBerry Ltd. says it's taking action to streamline costs, including cutting jobs, as part of the ongoing process to separate two of its business divisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2024 6:17 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 6:26 pm.

WATERLOO, ONT. — BlackBerry Ltd. says it’s taking action to streamline costs, including cutting jobs, as part of the ongoing process to separate two of its business divisions.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company says last quarter it cut around 200 jobs as part of efforts to slash costs.

This quarter, the company says it anticipates further job losses within its cybersecurity business, which it expects to generate annualized savings of around US$27 million.

It’s also taking other steps to save money, including exiting six of its 36 global office locations. 

The company says it expects to return to positive cash flow by the fourth quarter of its 2025 financial year.

BlackBerry reported a loss of US$21 million in its third quarter ended Nov. 30. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

7h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

5h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

1h ago

Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area
Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks. Investigators says the incidents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

7h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

5h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

1h ago

Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area
Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks. Investigators says the incidents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.

4h ago

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

1:37
Celebrating 12,000 years of marriage
Celebrating 12,000 years of marriage

Hundreds of couples of all ages gather at St. Michael's Basillica, to celebrate their marriages and reaffirm their matrimonial vows. Two such couples, each married for 67 years, share with CityNews a little of what they're grateful for.

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

5h ago

2:26
Ontario's Hearing Instrument Specialists uncertain about future in hearing care system
Ontario's Hearing Instrument Specialists uncertain about future in hearing care system

The province has pressed pause on proposed changes to the way hearing aids are dispensed under the Assistive Devices Program, but hearing instrument specialists say there's still uncertainty about their future in hearing care. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos