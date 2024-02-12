Canadian musicians among credits for Beyoncé’s two new country-tinged songs

Two surprise Beyoncé songs revealed during Sunday’s Super Bowl game are stacked with contributions from Canadian musicians and songwriters.

The Grammy-winning pop singer gave fans a taste of her upcoming album with the country-infused tracks “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” was co-written by Calgary’s Elizabeth Lowell Boland, better known as singer Lowell. She also contributes piano to the song.

German-Canadian pop singer Megan Bülow, who performs as Bülow, also wrote on the track, while Nathan Ferraro of the Ontario alt-pop band the Midway State is credited as a producer, bassist and pianist.

“16 Carriages” features multiple contributions by Dave Hamelin who rose to prominence in the Montreal rock band the Stills.

Among his many credits on the song, he’s listed as a producer, organist, guitarist and recording engineer.

Several of the Canadian creators took to their social media accounts to acknowledge their roles in Beyoncé’s new music. Lowell, who’s co-written for Tate McRae and the Backstreet Boys in recent years, posted a video dancing to the song on her TikTok account.

“Grew up in Calgary the country capital of Canada…. Rodeo’d my way to Hollywood!” she wrote in a caption.