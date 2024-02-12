Canadian musicians among credits for Beyoncé’s two new country-tinged songs

Two surprise Beyoncé songs unveiled during Sunday's Super Bowl game are stacked with contributions from Canadian musicians and songwriters. Beyoncé is seen in the audience at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 2:49 pm.

Two surprise Beyoncé songs revealed during Sunday’s Super Bowl game are stacked with contributions from Canadian musicians and songwriters.

The Grammy-winning pop singer gave fans a taste of her upcoming album with the country-infused tracks “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” was co-written by Calgary’s Elizabeth Lowell Boland, better known as singer Lowell. She also contributes piano to the song.

German-Canadian pop singer Megan Bülow, who performs as Bülow, also wrote on the track, while Nathan Ferraro of the Ontario alt-pop band the Midway State is credited as a producer, bassist and pianist.

“16 Carriages” features multiple contributions by Dave Hamelin who rose to prominence in the Montreal rock band the Stills.

Among his many credits on the song, he’s listed as a producer, organist, guitarist and recording engineer.

Several of the Canadian creators took to their social media accounts to acknowledge their roles in Beyoncé’s new music. Lowell, who’s co-written for Tate McRae and the Backstreet Boys in recent years, posted a video dancing to the song on her TikTok account.

“Grew up in Calgary the country capital of Canada…. Rodeo’d my way to Hollywood!” she wrote in a caption.

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

3h ago

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

30m ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

3h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

51m ago

