Worker dead after falling off roof in Etobicoke
Posted May 19, 2026 1:07 pm.
Last Updated May 19, 2026 1:08 pm.
Toronto police are investigating an industrial accident that led to the death of a worker in Etobicoke on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a call in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area around 11:35 a.m. where a worker reportedly fell off the roof of a garage.
The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the incident are available at this time.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.