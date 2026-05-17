Toronto police searching Earls Bales Park area for missing teen

Toronto police are searching for a teen girl who has been missing since late Friday evening.

Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at a community centre in the Earl Bales Park area in North York and hasn’t been heard from since.

Duty Inspector Scott Bradbury said the police service has been scouring the area for nearly 48 hours using a variety of methods, including mounted officers, drones and marine units. Neighbours have also stepped up to help search for the missing girl.

Earl Bales Park is a heavily wooded area spread across 127 acres of land. It has multiple walking trails and the West Don River runs through it.

Bradbury says it’s unclear what Esther was doing at the park, but she was last seen wearing a green long sleeve top and grey track pants that are loose around the ankle. She is described as being five-foot-two with a medium build and brown hair.

“We’re imploring the community and neighbours outside Earls Bales Park to please review video cameras. To look in the coffee shops, to watch for somebody – a young person – who may be asking for food, money, help or directions,” Bradbury told reporters during a press conference on Sunday.

He said police are concerned for the girl’s safety.

“I’m asking for the public to help us put eyes on her so we can make sure she’s safe and reunite her with her family,” he added.