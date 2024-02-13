Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

U.S. winter storm
People clear a sidewalk during a winter snow storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 13, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 10:37 am.

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday.

Pearson Airport is warning that several flights to and from New York, New Jersey, Boston and Philadelphia have been cancelled due to a powerful winter storm that is sweeping across the northeast. The airport also warned of cancelled flights to and from Halifax.

“Environment Canada says a winter storm is expected to bring 15 to 25 cm of snow to the Maritimes later today,” reads a post from airport officials on X. “So far, airlines have cancelled eight scheduled flights today from Toronto Pearson to Halifax Stanfield, and four flights from Halifax Stanfield to Toronto Pearson.”

Officials also say eight flights have been cancelled from Toronto to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. There were still a number of flights scheduled to depart to LaGuardia from Pearson on Tuesday.

Travellers heading out of Pearson can check their flight status here.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Nova Scotia with Environment Canada warning of whiteout conditions and up to 25 cm of snow.

“A nor’easter passing south of the province will bring hazardous winter weather to parts of southern and eastern Nova Scotia,” the warning reads.

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled in the U.S. so far Tuesday morning, mostly at the airports in the New York City area and in Boston. It is the first major snowstorm in New York City since February 2022.

Some of the highest snowfall totals, 20 cm or more, were forecast for parts of the northern suburbs of New York City, Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration
Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, saying...

23m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

20m ago

Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP
Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police. Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around...

3h ago

Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay

Torontonians may need to find alternate travel plans for their Valentine's Day date with ride-share drivers set to strike as part of a fight for more pay. Many ride-hailing and food delivery drivers...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration
Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, saying...

23m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

20m ago

Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP
Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police. Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around...

3h ago

Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay

Torontonians may need to find alternate travel plans for their Valentine's Day date with ride-share drivers set to strike as part of a fight for more pay. Many ride-hailing and food delivery drivers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.

17h ago

1:54
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union

Negotiations between the TTC and the union representing hundreds of employees continue, days after electrical workers voted in favour of strike action. Faiza Amin reports on the message the union says It’s sending the Transit Commission.

19h ago

0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.

19h ago

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

20h ago

More Videos