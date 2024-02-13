Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday.

Pearson Airport is warning that several flights to and from New York, New Jersey, Boston and Philadelphia have been cancelled due to a powerful winter storm that is sweeping across the northeast. The airport also warned of cancelled flights to and from Halifax.

“Environment Canada says a winter storm is expected to bring 15 to 25 cm of snow to the Maritimes later today,” reads a post from airport officials on X. “So far, airlines have cancelled eight scheduled flights today from Toronto Pearson to Halifax Stanfield, and four flights from Halifax Stanfield to Toronto Pearson.”

Officials also say eight flights have been cancelled from Toronto to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. There were still a number of flights scheduled to depart to LaGuardia from Pearson on Tuesday.

Travellers heading out of Pearson can check their flight status here.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Nova Scotia with Environment Canada warning of whiteout conditions and up to 25 cm of snow.

“A nor’easter passing south of the province will bring hazardous winter weather to parts of southern and eastern Nova Scotia,” the warning reads.

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled in the U.S. so far Tuesday morning, mostly at the airports in the New York City area and in Boston. It is the first major snowstorm in New York City since February 2022.

Some of the highest snowfall totals, 20 cm or more, were forecast for parts of the northern suburbs of New York City, Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

With files from The Associated Press