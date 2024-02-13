Alberta Mountie accused of accessing police records for ‘foreign actor’

CALGARY — The RCMP’s national security team says a front-line Alberta Mountie has been arrested for allegedly accessing police record systems to assist a “foreign actor.”

The RCMP’s national security team says the arrest was made Saturday and involved records that were not top secret.

“Upon learning of the security breach, the RCMP implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures and ensure maintenance of public safety as the investigation unfolded,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

The news release did not provide details on the duties of the suspect, the type of information accessed or the name of the foreign actor.

“The RCMP is committed to combating foreign actor interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all tools at its disposal. Foreign interference takes on many forms and it is critical that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at any levels,” said the statement.

“The RCMP will pursue any form of interference, whether internal or external, and this is a good example of the efforts being made.”

Const. Eli Ndatuje has been charged under the Criminal Code with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust in respect to safeguarded information.

A first court appearance is scheduled in Calgary provincial court for March 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

