Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024
Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024. (Handout/Toronto Police Service)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 15, 2024 3:03 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 3:14 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious.

Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Margueretta Street near Dufferin Street for an assault.

Police say two men got into an altercation on Margueretta Street when one man assaulted the other, leaving him unconscious.

“A bystander tried to stop the assault and call police, but the male continued to assault the unconscious man before he fled the area,” police said in a release.

Paramedics transported the unconscious man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police released the suspect’s images on Thursday and say he is wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Investigators say the suspect is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, 26-32 years old, slicked back black hair with the sides of the head shaved short, and a thin black goatee.

At the time, he was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black puffy jacket with a hood, black pants, and black/white shoes.

Earlier that evening, police say the suspect was seen in a vehicle described as a 2008-2012 dark blue or black Ford Escape with a black roof rack and aluminum rims.

Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024
Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024. (Handout/Toronto Police Service)
Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024
Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024. (Handout/Toronto Police Service)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

51m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

2 Greenpeace Canada activists arrested after taking over Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office
2 Greenpeace Canada activists arrested after taking over Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office

Two Greenpeace Canada activists were arrested and charged with trespassing after they were part of a group that staged a sit-in at Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's downtown Toronto office on Thursday. The...

14m ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

51m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

2 Greenpeace Canada activists arrested after taking over Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office
2 Greenpeace Canada activists arrested after taking over Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office

Two Greenpeace Canada activists were arrested and charged with trespassing after they were part of a group that staged a sit-in at Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's downtown Toronto office on Thursday. The...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

15h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

17h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

20h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

20h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

21h ago

More Videos