Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious.

Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Margueretta Street near Dufferin Street for an assault.

Police say two men got into an altercation on Margueretta Street when one man assaulted the other, leaving him unconscious.

“A bystander tried to stop the assault and call police, but the male continued to assault the unconscious man before he fled the area,” police said in a release.

Paramedics transported the unconscious man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police released the suspect’s images on Thursday and say he is wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Investigators say the suspect is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, 26-32 years old, slicked back black hair with the sides of the head shaved short, and a thin black goatee.

At the time, he was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black puffy jacket with a hood, black pants, and black/white shoes.

Earlier that evening, police say the suspect was seen in a vehicle described as a 2008-2012 dark blue or black Ford Escape with a black roof rack and aluminum rims.

Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024. (Handout/Toronto Police Service)

Suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation from Feb. 12, 2024. (Handout/Toronto Police Service)