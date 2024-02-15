Safety board to release report, recommendations on deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut

The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a series of recommendations today following its investigation into a fatal 2021 helicopter crash in Nunavut. The helicopter went down in April on a trip to survey polar bear populations on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, Nunavut.Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a series of recommendations today following its investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut.

The helicopter went down in 2021 on a trip to survey polar bear populations on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, Nvt. 

Two crew members and a wildlife biologist were killed. 

RCMP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont., and the Canadian Rangers responded to the crash. 

A three-person search-and-rescue team from Resolute Bay found the wreckage of the plane, which was destroyed in a post-crash fire.

There were no survivors. 

The Airbus AS350 was owned by Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters. 

The single-engine aircraft is considered a light-duty helicopter and can hold up to six passengers. 

No information was released at the time on the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

