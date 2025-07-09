Ontario teen charged with attempted murder, sex assault after child injured

A teen from eastern Ontario is accused of attempted murder and sex assault after a child was attacked last month.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of a missing child on June 24 in Quadeville, about 170 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police say the eight-year-old child was found early the next morning with life-threatening injuries.

They say the child remains in hospital.

OPP say early evidence suggested a possible animal attack but recent testing of samples taken from the child’s wounds revealed no traces of animal DNA. Human involvement had not been ruled at prior to the testing.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon.

The OPP said they acknowledge the community’s concerns regarding this incident and “sincerely appreciates the public’s patience as the investigation progresses.”

A townhall meeting is being held in Quadeville on Saturday to address concerns from local residents.