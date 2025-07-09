Ontario teen charged with attempted murder, sex assault after child injured

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2025 9:50 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 10:05 pm.

A teen from eastern Ontario is accused of attempted murder and sex assault after a child was attacked last month.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of a missing child on June 24 in Quadeville, about 170 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police say the eight-year-old child was found early the next morning with life-threatening injuries.

They say the child remains in hospital.

OPP say early evidence suggested a possible animal attack but recent testing of samples taken from the child’s wounds revealed no traces of animal DNA. Human involvement had not been ruled at prior to the testing.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon.

The OPP said they acknowledge the community’s concerns regarding this incident and “sincerely appreciates the public’s patience as the investigation progresses.”

A townhall meeting is being held in Quadeville on Saturday to address concerns from local residents.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto staff recommend stopping transit-priority lanes at Bloor on Bathurst, Dufferin

The transit-priority lanes were proposed by City of Toronto staff as part of the RapidTO initiative ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

5h ago

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

7h ago

Trump says 50 per cent tariff on copper imports to come into effect August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose the 50 per cent on copper imports on August 1 in hopes of boosting U.S. production of the crucial metal. Trump announced the tariff Wednesday on his...

54m ago

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

9h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto staff recommend stopping transit-priority lanes at Bloor on Bathurst, Dufferin

The transit-priority lanes were proposed by City of Toronto staff as part of the RapidTO initiative ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

5h ago

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

7h ago

Trump says 50 per cent tariff on copper imports to come into effect August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose the 50 per cent on copper imports on August 1 in hopes of boosting U.S. production of the crucial metal. Trump announced the tariff Wednesday on his...

54m ago

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Parkside Drive speed cam vandalized for 6th time, residents call for better safety measures

Residents living near Parkside Drive say they could use more road safety measures after its notorious speed cam was vandalized for a sixth time in eight months.

9h ago

1:49
'Unprovoked act of violence': Police reveal new details of fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Toronto police revealed new details of the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai James who was killed in June in an 'unprovoked act of violence.'

9h ago

0:37
Some TTC stations experiencing fare issues, declining card payments

Some TTC commuters are experiencing payment issues at the gates as the city's transit system works through technical difficulties with certain card payments.

13h ago

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

14h ago

0:59
Pierre Poilievre on losing his seat in the last election: 'Not a defeat, but a delay'

In an interview with Omni News, Pierre Poilievre reflected on losing his Ottawa-area riding in the last federal election and why he thinks his message didn't resonate with voters.

14h ago

More Videos