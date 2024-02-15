Police hope to identify man who died in Toronto

Investigators are attempting to identify a man who died of an illness in a Toronto hospital last month.

Police were called for a medical issue in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 6 a.m. on Jan. 23.

It’s alleged that a man was in medical distress and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The death is not considered suspicious, police noted.

The man had no identification and did not match any reported missing persons’ profile. He is described as approximately five-foot-five and 140 pounds with short, dark brown hair and a short, grey and brown beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black boots. The police describe the man as under-housed.

The Ontario Pathologist’s office created an artist’s rendition of the man, and it is hoped that someone may recognize him.