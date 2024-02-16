Ottawa considers changes to clean electricity rules after consultations

OTTAWA, Ill. — Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean electricity regulations.

The possible changes come after consultations with industry.

The government says the changes would give power generators more flexibility while still reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

They would tailor emission reduction requirements and performance standards to individual facilities.

The changes would also allow power producers to pool the emission limits of more than one generator and to purchase offsets if they exceed those limits.

The government is asking industry to respond to the suggested changes by March 15.

