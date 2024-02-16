Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of February 19, 2024:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,957,729 56,037 $142.01 18 2 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8 3 Paul McCartney $4,849,266 47,397 $102.31 10 4 P!NK $2,899,590 14,310 $202.62 9 5 Luis Miguel $2,804,845 18,295 $153.31 34 6 Madonna $2,765,563 14,052 $196.80 24 7 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,614,145 13,607 $192.11 8 8 Travis Scott $2,569,093 17,774 $144.54 14 9 Romeo Santos $1,805,038 12,167 $148.35 10 10 Doja Cat $1,743,580 12,832 $135.87 10 11 Depeche Mode $1,741,927 14,683 $118.63 9 12 Usher $1,615,064 5,003 $322.81 12 13 KISS $1,587,003 11,827 $134.18 16 14 Rod Wave $1,565,963 12,994 $120.51 16 15 Dave Matthews Band $1,397,161 11,346 $123.14 8 16 Tool $1,353,807 10,738 $126.07 14 17 Jonas Brothers $1,256,325 12,206 $102.93 10 18 Shania Twain $1,161,492 12,338 $94.13 8 19 Peter Kay $994,357 13,478 $73.77 9 20 André Rieu $939,521 9,738 $96.48 23

The Associated Press