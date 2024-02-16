Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Posted February 16, 2024 10:41 am.
Last Updated February 16, 2024 10:56 am.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of February 19, 2024:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,957,729
|56,037
|$142.01
|18
|2
|U2
|$6,250,831
|16,586
|$376.86
|8
|3
|Paul McCartney
|$4,849,266
|47,397
|$102.31
|10
|4
|P!NK
|$2,899,590
|14,310
|$202.62
|9
|5
|Luis Miguel
|$2,804,845
|18,295
|$153.31
|34
|6
|Madonna
|$2,765,563
|14,052
|$196.80
|24
|7
|Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin
|$2,614,145
|13,607
|$192.11
|8
|8
|Travis Scott
|$2,569,093
|17,774
|$144.54
|14
|9
|Romeo Santos
|$1,805,038
|12,167
|$148.35
|10
|10
|Doja Cat
|$1,743,580
|12,832
|$135.87
|10
|11
|Depeche Mode
|$1,741,927
|14,683
|$118.63
|9
|12
|Usher
|$1,615,064
|5,003
|$322.81
|12
|13
|KISS
|$1,587,003
|11,827
|$134.18
|16
|14
|Rod Wave
|$1,565,963
|12,994
|$120.51
|16
|15
|Dave Matthews Band
|$1,397,161
|11,346
|$123.14
|8
|16
|Tool
|$1,353,807
|10,738
|$126.07
|14
|17
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,256,325
|12,206
|$102.93
|10
|18
|Shania Twain
|$1,161,492
|12,338
|$94.13
|8
|19
|Peter Kay
|$994,357
|13,478
|$73.77
|9
|20
|André Rieu
|$939,521
|9,738
|$96.48
|23
___
The Associated Press