Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said.

Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app in 2018, and the pair engaged in consensual sex at her residence.

At some point in the night, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim without her consent.

In August 2019, it’s alleged the man turned up at the woman’s residence and forced her to perform a sexual act. Police said he then demanded she pay him money to leave her home.

The woman complied, and the man then left her residence. Investigators noted that the victim was frightened to report the incident at the time.

On Friday, police arrested 32-year-old Israil Rassuli of Vaughan. He’s facing multiple charges, including two counts of sexual assault, extortion, assault and theft under $5,000.

His photo has been released.

Rassuli has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court on March 12.