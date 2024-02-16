Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

Israil Rassuli
On Feb. 16, 2024, police arrested 32-year-old Israil Rassuli of Vaughan. He's facing multiple charges, including two counts of sexual assault, extortion, assault and theft under $5,000. Photo: York police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 16, 2024 10:08 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 10:21 am.

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said.

Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app in 2018, and the pair engaged in consensual sex at her residence.

At some point in the night, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim without her consent.

In August 2019, it’s alleged the man turned up at the woman’s residence and forced her to perform a sexual act. Police said he then demanded she pay him money to leave her home.

The woman complied, and the man then left her residence. Investigators noted that the victim was frightened to report the incident at the time.

On Friday, police arrested 32-year-old Israil Rassuli of Vaughan. He’s facing multiple charges, including two counts of sexual assault, extortion, assault and theft under $5,000.

His photo has been released.

Rassuli has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court on March 12.

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at...

updated

7m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

21h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

5h ago

Alexei Navalny, jailed opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, has died, Russian officials say
Alexei Navalny, jailed opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, has died, Russian officials say

MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he...

38m ago

