Police to update fatal shooting at North York bus stop

Toronto police are set to provide an update on a shooting in North York over the weekend that left one man dead.

The fatal shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area came less than 24 hours after another shooting at the same intersection that left a teenager in critical condition.

Police have ramped up their presence in the neighbourhood, setting up a command post as they try to determine whether the two people who were shot were attacked at random.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., a man was shot three times while waiting for the bus alone, police say. He later died in hospital. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Saturday’s shooting was the second incident at the same intersection in less than 24 hours. The first happened around 6 p.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy who was waiting for the bus was allegedly shot in the face. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been made available but police say a stolen black vehicle is believed to be linked to the two shootings.

Investigators have said they can’t rule out the possibility the shootings were random even though they bear traits consistent with gang-related activity.

Toronto police homicide detectives will provide the update from Driftwood Community Centre at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press