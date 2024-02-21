Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year rein of the post-Second World War generation as the largest in the population.People walk in an overhead pedestrian crossing in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:16 am.

Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year rein of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.

The federal agency noted the change in its population estimate for July 1, 2023, broken down by age and gender released today.

The average age in Canada dropped slightly between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023 for the first time since 1958.

However, Statistics Canada says the number and proportion of people aged 65 years and older have continued to rise.

The federal agency says the share of millennials and generation Z is increasing, while the reverse is true for baby boomers and generation X.

Those trends have helped increase the share of the working-age population, which increased in 2023 after steadily declining over the previous 15 years.

