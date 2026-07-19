U.S. senator slams Trump over comments about Canada’s wildfire smoke

Canada’s wildfire season has sparked a political back and forth in the United States, with President Trump and a California senator trading criticism over the cross-border smoke.

Earlier this week, Trump accused Canada of poor forest management and threatened to add more tariffs over what he described as “willful negligence” to prevent wildfires that blanketed much of Ontario and some northern U.S. states with smoke.

His comments prompted criticism from U.S. Democratic Senator Adam Schiff on Sunday, who noted Canada’s response when it was California battling wildfires.

“When California was burning, Canada sent firefighters, planes and assistance — not insults,” Schiff wrote in a social media post. “I was proud to meet them, and to thank them, when they would break for dinner.”

“As California and other states step up to repay the favor, we should do so without the threats and ramblings of a failing leader,” he added. “We should show some humanity.”

When California was burning, Canada sent fire fighters, planes and assistance — not insults.



I was proud to meet them, and to thank them, when they would break for dinner.



As California and other states step up to repay the favor, we should do so without the threats and… https://t.co/NO6K3eZdvn — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 19, 2026

Trump said he would call Prime Minister Mark Carney to find out what Canada is “going to do about it.”

“The cost is incalculable! Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result,” Trump said. “This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars.”

“[The] cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying,” he added.

Trump’s comments come after four U.S. Republicans called for sanctions against Canada over its handling of wildfires.

Asked about the U.S. criticism of Canada’s wildfire management during a Thursday news conference in London, Ont., Carney brushed it off. He said Canada is pursuing investments in clean energy, while the U.S. is actively working against clean energy.

“Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States,” Carney said in French.

Despite the tough talk, Trump was spotted Sunday watching the World Cup final match from a glassed-in suite alongside Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.