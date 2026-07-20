Ford calls Trump’s criticism of pollution from Canadian wildfires a ‘bunch of rubbish’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed back at U.S. President Donald Trump over his tariff threats on recent wildfire smoke that travelled across the border.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 20, 2026 12:55 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 1:25 pm.

Instead of adding fuel to political fires, Ontario Premier Doug Ford thinks U.S. President Donald Trump should be doing more to help douse the actual wildfires that continue to tear through forests in parts of Ontario and across Canada.

Rather than offer help, though, Trump has threatened to punish Canada for the smoky air that knows no borders, irking Ford, who called Trump’s comments “a bunch of rubbish” on Monday.

“With all the assets the United States has, and he’s (Trump) sitting there complaining, why don’t you send up some water bombers? Why don’t you start helping us like we would help you in a heartbeat,” Ford said during an update on firefighting and evacuation efforts.

“You should support your neighbours, that’s my message to the president.”

In a social media post, Trump said his administration was “holding Canada responsible” for the fires, claiming the United States “is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air.”

Trump called the pollution-related costs to America “incalculable” and threatened additional tariffs as compensation.

Ford reminded Trump that Canadians were quick to help when natural disasters like Hurricane Helene and the California wildfires left Americans vulnerable, sending water bombers, firefighters and hydro workers south of the border.

“We just believe in supporting our neighbours, and it’s unfortunate that the president doesn’t believe in supporting (his) neighbours …”

Ford also said Trump’s anger was misdirected, claiming one of the largest of the recent plethora of out-of-control blazes started in Minnesota.

“They have thousands of fires going in the U.S. right now, but you don’t hear Canada ever complain about smoke going from, let’s say, California at the time, into British Columbia, or over into Alberta. We are doing everything we can; it’s an act of Mother Nature, it happens around the world.”

Related:

President Trump said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the issue at the FIFA World Cup final game on Sunday.

“I told them. I mean, you got to stop these fires from coming in, and you know poisoning our air. Our air has been poisoned,” Trump later told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

“If we can help them, we’ll help them,” he added. “But maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs.”

Ford said removing, not adding tariffs, would help alleviate the problem

“Maybe if he (Trump) got rid of the tariffs on softwood lumber it might make a difference (so) we can harvest these areas and ship them down,” he said, saying 33 per cent of all lumber used to build homes in the U.S. comes from Canada, and tariffs are spiking construction prices.

Ford added that despite Trump’s claim that “we’ll help them,” no official offers of assistance have been tabled.

In an appearance on CNN later Monday morning, Ford told host Wolf Blitzer that “not one asset, not one offer has come through (from the U.S.) to the prime minister or myself.”

“We would accept any help,” he added. “We are in desperate need of support.”

Despite the less-than-reciprocal relationship, Ford said he would never consider relinquishing offers to help Americans in times of need.

“I can reassure the American people that when you have any national disasters, we will be there within seconds of a phone call,” he told CNN.

“It’s unfortunate the president has to politicize it.”

Doug Ford and Donald Trump are shown in this photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS (both images).
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