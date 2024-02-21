Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers were called to the Castlemore Road and Valleycreek Drive area at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police arrived on scene and determined a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with the driver of another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.