Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Posted February 21, 2024 7:59 pm.
Last Updated February 21, 2024 8:00 pm.
A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.
Officers were called to the Castlemore Road and Valleycreek Drive area at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
Police arrived on scene and determined a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with the driver of another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection is expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.