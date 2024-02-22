Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning.

Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale avenues, just north of Gerrard Street East.

CityNews 680 traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is over the scene in a chopper and says there is a TTC streetcar stuck in the middle of the closure where the tracks are underwater.

“It’s very much an active situation with water pooling all over the place,” says Kerr. “It’s still gushing out of the actual broken part and has flooded the whole roadway through here.”

Watermain break on Broadview Avenue north of Gerrard Street on Feb. 22, 2024. (CityNews)

Watermain break on Broadview Avenue north of Gerrard Street on Feb. 22, 2024. (CityNews)

The TTC says there is no 504 King or 505 Dundas streetcar service along Broadview between Gerrard and Danforth. Shuttle buses are operating in both ways via Broadview, Gerrard, Parliament, Bloor to Broadview Station.

The buses are not able to run along Broadview between Gerrard and Danforth due to the flooding and road closure.

The flooded section is in the same area of Broadview where the city recently completed streetcar track and watermain replacement.