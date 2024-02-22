31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year.

Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at multiple locations throughout Peel Region involved in street racing incidents. The Road Safety Services Safer Roads Team (SRT) was able to identify numerous drivers wanted for various dangerous driving offences.

The next day, police say many of the same street racers returned to set up races on American Drive in Mississauga. At least one crash was attributed to street racing involving a Corvette and a BMW.

The driver of the Corvette, a 21-year-old from Markham, and the 19-year-old driver of the BMW from Toronto, were both arrested and charged with numerous driving offences, including racing a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, and public mischief.

Investigators say the remaining street races fled the area following the crash before ending up at Highway 427 and Finch Avenue West. According to police, they parked along the live lanes of the highway, blocking traffic for more than 25 minutes while others raced along the highway.

The resulting investigation led to 31 arrests, 53 criminal charges laid and 69 Highway Traffic Act charges laid.

“Dangerous driving behaviours such as those which took place on November 18 and 19, 2023, will be vigorously investigated, and the appropriate charges will be laid,” Road Safety Services Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said in a release. “Where authorized, we will seize your car.”