TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

Several cars of the derailed Scarborough RT are seen
A Scarborough train on Line 3 derailed on Monday, July 24, 2023, forcing the closure of Ellesmere station. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted February 22, 2024 12:06 pm.

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports.

The advocacy group TTCRiders says the four reports were discovered on the TTC’s website by independent transit expert Steve Munro but have never been presented in any public TTC board meetings.

A report by Network Rail Consultants noted that defects were not being managed effectively by TTC officials and that additional staff were needed to help patrol the tracks.

“Using colour codes is not an effective way to manage defects. Instead, I proposed using a monthly coding system which allows a better level of planning for the more severe defects and allows for defects to be moved up the priority scale as reported by the patrollers,” read a portion of the report presented in August 2023.

A consultant report from Sytra Canada in November 2023 noted seven factors that contributed to the Scarborough RT derailment – two of which were previously identified by Network Rail Consulting in early 2023. The report went on to say that another contributing factor was the reduction of preventative maintenance work after the TTC announced that the Scarborough RT would be closing in the future.

The consultant reports also provided clues to the widespread “Reduced Speed Zones” that the TTC employed across the subway network in late January 2024.

“TTC management needs to answer for why they failed to act on warnings about Scarborough RT maintenance, why they stopped some preventative maintenance work, and why external expert reports have been kept quiet instead of being shared publicly at a TTC Board meeting,” said TTCriders director Shelagh Pizey-Allen. “These reports raise troubling questions about how maintenance and inspections happen across the entire TTC subway system, not just the Scarborough RT. Toronto residents and transit users need honest answers and accountability.”

In September 2023, the TTC’s own investigation determined that bolts that hold down the power rails had come loose over time and were to blame for the Line 3 derailment, which ultimately led to the transit agency permanently shutting down the RT service.

Five people suffered minor injuries in the July 24, 2023 derailment after the rear car separated from the rest of the train and derailed.

The SRT was designed for a 25-year lifespan but the TTC had kept it going for a total of 38 years. The line was set to be decommissioned in November but was moved up following the derailment.

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, as a judge ruled that the actions of the "admitted white nationalist"...

7m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

39m ago

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

3h ago

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

1h ago

Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

17h ago

Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

19h ago

Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
