Toronto police will reveal the results of a major firearm manufacturing and trafficking investigation on Wednesday morning, marking the latest crackdown on the growing threat of “ghost guns” in the city.

At 10:30 a.m., Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews of Detective Operations will join Inspector Steve Matthews of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force at Toronto Police Headquarters to announce the findings of Project Cluster, a months‑long probe into the production and distribution of privately made firearms.

Police say the investigation targeted the manufacturing and trafficking of ghost guns — untraceable, often 3D‑printed weapons that have increasingly appeared in criminal investigations across the GTA.

The results of the operation, including seized firearms and components, will be displayed during the briefing.

More details, including arrests, charges, and the scale of the seizure, are expected at this morning’s news conference.