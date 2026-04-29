3-alarm fire tears through Toronto Humber Yacht Club in Etobicoke

A three‑alarm fire tore through the Toronto Humber Yacht Club early Wednesday, sending heavy flames through the roof of the Etobicoke waterfront building.

Crews were called to 101 Humber Valley Road around 4:47 a.m. after reports of a commercial structure fire near the Humber River Recreational Trail. Firefighters arrived to find the building fully involved, with flames already punching through the roof.

Officials said what began as a two‑alarm response was quickly escalated to a three‑alarm fire as additional crews, equipment and water supply were brought in. Toronto Fire confirmed that no one was found inside or around the building, and no injuries have been reported.

TFS crews currently at the scene of a 3-alarm fire at Toronto Humber Yacht Club (Bloor St W/S. Kingsway). Fully-involved structure fire on arrival. No injuries reported at this time. Fireground operations ongoing. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Xf8rgMMtTr — Toronto Fire Services ???????? (@Toronto_Fire) April 29, 2026

Firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple sides and confirmed there was no fire extension beyond the main structure. Crews worked defensively to protect the building and the surrounding property.

Toronto Fire says the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and investigators will be on scene throughout the morning. Toronto police are also present as part of the response to large‑scale fires.