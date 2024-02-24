Police issue public safety alert after offender released back into community

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community.

Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released from custody on Feb. 22, 2024, after being charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, and uttering threats. Among the requirements of his house arrest are that he wear a GPS monitor, remain at home except for medical emergencies or to meet with lawyers or attend court, and not go anywhere near his victims.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are asking them to contact police.

Officials say Ojeikere – who also goes by “Timi” – is staying in the Erin Mills Parkway and Brittania Road area and while he may present a safety risk to the public, they will act to protect his rights “if they are infringed upon.”

“Peel Regional Police believe that Ojeikere is at an elevated risk of re-offending and, as such, will be monitoring him closely,” police said in a release on Saturday. “Members of the public are urged to use caution if they encounter Ojeikere.”