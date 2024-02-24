Trudeau says ‘weakling’ Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses during a ceremony at Hostomel Airport in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, February 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 1:22 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling Vladimir Putin a “weakling” ahead of Russian presidential elections next month and in the wake of the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Speaking with reporters at the end of a surprise trip to Ukraine, Trudeau accused Putin of “executing” Navalny and using police and the military to crush opposition in Russia.

Russian authorities say Navalny died a week ago in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

Navalny was roundly considered Putin’s greatest political foe.

Putin is running for a fifth term as president next month in an election he is all but certain to win. 

Asked whether he would recognize the results of that election, Trudeau called Putin a coward for quashing political dissent to make sure there is no opposition. 

