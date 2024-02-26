15-year-old provincial gymnast champion already giving back with music therapy program

Mississauga’s Samantha Fung is an extraordinary 15-year-old. She’s a level 10 gymnast who’s won multiple provincial titles but she also wanted to give back during COVID.

Samantha would go on to start up a youth charity to provide music therapy programs for children with special needs.

Samantha Fung – Gymnast

