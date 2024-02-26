Cambodia’s ruling party wins Senate election, paving the way for Hun Sen to act as its president

FILE - Cambodian former Prime Minister Hun Sen, foreground, of ruling Cambodian People's Party, shows off a ballot paper before voting for senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. The National Election Committee on Monday, Feb. 26, began releasing results by constituency, after earlier announcing that according to a provisional overall count, the Cambodian People’s Party won 55 of the 58 seats that were contested on Sunday. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 5:00 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 5:12 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party has won an expected landslide victory in the election for the country’s Senate, the National Election Committee has confirmed.

The committee on Monday began releasing results by constituency, after earlier announcing that a provisional count showed the Cambodian People’s Party won 55 of the 58 seats that were contested on Sunday. The chamber has 62 members, with two senators appointed by King Norodom Sihamoni and two others by the National Assembly, which is the lower house of Parliament.

The vote paves the way for Hun Sen, who is the ruling party president, to become Senate President, allowing him to hold an official position in government after stepping down last year after serving for 38 years as prime minister. He was succeeded as prime minister by his son, Hun Manet.

The Senate’s duties are largely ceremonial, focusing on ratifying measures passed by the National Assembly. But the Senate President serves as active head of state when the king is absent from the country.

The lopsided election outcome was never in doubt. The vote for the Senate is carried out the 125 members of the National Assembly and the 11,622 local commune councilors. The Cambodian People’s Party strongly dominates both institutions.

It has 120 seats in the National Assembly, while the royalist FUNCINPEC party holds the other five. In the last two general elections, controversial court rulings kept the most popular opposition parties off the ballot.

The provisional figures for the Senate show three seats going to a coalition of opposition parties calling itself the Khmer Will Party.

Cambodian People’s Party spokesperson Sok Eysan said the Senate election results were better than his party initially expected and that Hun Sen is likely to be elected the new Senate President in April after the National Election Committee issues the official final results.

Hun Sen, 71, was Asia’s longest-serving leader when he stepped down as prime minister in favor of his eldest son, 46-year-old Hun Manet, who had been serving as army commander. Hun Sen has repeatedly said he would continue to play a leading role in guiding Cambodia’s politics.

Last week, Hun Sen’s youngest son, 41-year-old Hun Many, who is the civil service minister, won approval by lawmakers to serve as the deputy prime minister in his older brother’s government.

Sam Rainsy, the popular but long-exiled former opposition leader, declared Sunday on his Facebook page that even the minor gains of the opposition forces in the Senate election were encouraging signs for democracy. He declared that pro-democracy forces could declare that gaining three seats was a victory in the face of great difficulties they faced including fear, alleged threats and vote-buying.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I...

8h ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

6h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I...

8h ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

8h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

10h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos