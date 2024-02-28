Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and Centre Street South just before 1 p.m. and grabbed his cellphone. When the man attempted to get his phone back, one of the boys stabbed him.

The two fled the scene but were taken into custody by police a short distance away.

A 13-year-old from Oshawa is facing 10 charges including aggravated assault, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a sentence imposed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 12-year-old from Oshawa has been charged with robbery, possession of weapon, failing to comply with a release order and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence imposed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.