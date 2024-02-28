CFL investigating allegations against Toronto Argos quarterback Chad Kelly

Chad Kelly
Canadian Football League quarterback Chad Kelly as a member of the Toronto Argonauts. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 4:23 pm.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) says it’s conducting its own investigation into a lawsuit issued by a former Toronto Argonauts strength-and-conditioning coach against the club for wrongful dismissal and quarterback Chad Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“​We take the allegations against the Toronto Argonauts and Mr. Kelly very seriously,” the CFL said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We have opened an investigation in accordance with the league’s gender-based violence policy.

“​Out of respect for this process and all the parties involved, we will not be able to provide further comment until our investigation has been completed.”

The CFL’s statement comes a week after the complainant filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging a pattern of harassment by Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

She also said the Argos did not act when told of Kelly’s behaviour and claims assistant general manager John Murphy said she “opened a can of worms that didn’t need to be opened.”

The complainant said she was told on Jan. 29 that her contract would not be renewed. She had joined the Argonauts in 2018 and said her contract had previously been continually renewed.

The complainant is seeking $80,000 from Kelly and a total of $85,714 from the Argonauts. The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

The allegations have not been tested in court. The Argonauts have said they were aware of the lawsuit but would not comment directly on the allegations.

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

9m ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

35m ago

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

5 former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
5 former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael...

54m ago

