Young people still looking for summer work are expected to flock to a Toronto convention centre today for a shot at a job at Canada’s largest agricultural fair.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) says it has received nearly 50,000 applications ahead of its annual job fair, which is set to take place at the Enercare Centre.

The organization says that along with its vendors, it is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs, including cashiers, retail staff, game attendants, food service workers and guides.

It says some jobs with other organizations and agencies, such as Metrolinx and the Royal Ontario Museum, will continue beyond the 18 days of the CNE.

The end-of-summer event kicks off Aug. 21 and ends Sept. 7.

Last year’s job fair saw thousands line up as early as 5:30 a.m. amid a high level of youth unemployment in the province.

The CNE says youth unemployment in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) hit a peak of nearly 17 per cent in April of this year.