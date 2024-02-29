Competition Bureau gets court order for investigation into Google’s ad practices

GATINEAU, Que. — The Competition Bureau says it’s obtained a court order in an ongoing investigation into Google’s advertising practices in Canada.

The order requires Google to produce records and written information relevant to the investigation.

The bureau says in a press release it’s investigating whether the tech giant has engaged in practices that harm competition.

The probe launched in 2020 and surrounds the online display advertising industry, or the technology products used to display ads on websites and apps.

The bureau says it’s expanded the scope of its investigation to examine how Google may be leveraging its market power in a way that harms competition, as well as using predatory pricing in certain display ad technology services.

It says it requires more information to determine whether Google’s practices harm competition or intend to harm it, or result in higher prices and fewer choices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press