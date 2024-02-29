Maple Leafs acquiring D Ilya Lyubushkin in three-team deal with Ducks, Hurricanes

Anaheim defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 29, 2024 10:56 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 11:30 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing back a familiar face to shore up their defence depth ahead of next week’s NHL trade deadline.

The Maple Leafs have acquired right-handed shooting defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes.

As part of the trade, the Ducks will retain 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s salary and receive a third-round draft pick. The Hurricanes will retain 25 per cent of Lyubushkin’s salary and receive a sixth-round pick.

The Maple Leafs will receive the reserve rights to forward Kirill Slepets from the Hurricanes to complete the trade.

Lyubushkin is in the final year of his contract which carries a $2.75 million cap hit.

Lyubushkin played 31 games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22 after a trade-deadline window deal with the Arizona Coyotes. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres in the summer of 2022 after leaving the Maple Leafs and was traded to Anaheim ahead of this season.

Lyubushkin is a stay-at-home defenceman, with just five goals and 43 points in 334 career games.

The Maple Leafs have been looking for another right-handed shot defenceman ahead of the deadline for additional depth. Timothy Liljegren, the team’s only other regular right-shot on the blue line, is out with an injury, and veteran Mark Giordano suffered a head injury in Thursday’s win over the Coyotes.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 53rd goal of the season in the 4-2 win over the Coyotes, who extended their losing streak to 14 games.

Matthew Knies, with a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Toronto while Joseph Woll made 30 saves in his return from a long injury absence.

William Nylander added an empty netter to go along with two assists.

Arizona came into the game 10-0-2 over their 12 previous visits to Scotiabank Arena/Air Canada Centre, with the Coyotes last regulation loss in Toronto coming back on Oct. 17, 2002 – the day Knies was born in Phoenix. 

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

2h ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

Toronto's decision to play host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising a number of questions about how best the city can benefit from one of the biggest global sporting events despite the ballooning costs...

2h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

6h ago

York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles
York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles

Public health officials in York Region say they are investigating a "unique" case of measles in a man in his 30s who they say has no recent travel history or been in contact with anyone else who may have...

5h ago

