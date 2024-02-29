1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers received reports that the occupants of a vehicle opened fire at another car and fled the scene.

One man was located with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if there was anyone else inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving a black two-door car westbound on Finch.

Homicide detectives have been notified and will take over the investigation.