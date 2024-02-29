Online booking fees ‘completely avoidable,’ Cineplex argues in junk fee case

Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Dundas Square in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. The Competition Tribunal is hearing a second day of arguments today in a case that could decide whether Cineplex can continue charging an extra fee for buying movie tickets online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — The Competition Tribunal is hearing a second day of arguments today in a case that could decide whether Cineplex can keep charging customers an extra fee for buying movie tickets online.

Lawyers for the competition commissioner argued Wednesday the $1.50 fee charged by Cineplex for online purchases amounts to harmful “drip pricing,” also known as a junk fee. 

They argued the customers have no choice but to pay the fee, and buying tickets in person at the movie theatre isn’t a reasonable alternative.

The tribunal has been hearing debates over whether the fee was visible enough on the movie giant’s website and if it’s reasonable to expect moviegoers will scroll down to see the total price.

Cineplex says in written arguments submitted to the tribunal that people can completely avoid the online booking fee if they want, and half of all customers choose to buy at the theatre.

It also argues the full price of the ticket, including the online booking fee, is displayed “prominently” and immediately left of the “proceed” button customers must click to buy their tickets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

7h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

8h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

7h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

6h ago

