Reviews determine Canada’s dirtiest stadium

Many Canadians have visited a sports complex for hockey, concerts, football, etc., but how clean are they really? And which are the worst for cleanliness?

The Grueling Truth looked into reviews focusing on keywords like “dirty”, “filthy”, “gross”, and more, to determine the worst of the worst.

Reviews found that the Canadian Tire Centre — which hosts the Ottawa Senators — has the worst reviews when it came to cleanliness.

Roughly 1.13 per cent of reviews complained about the stadium being “dirty” with many saying “sticky floors” and a “moldy smell.”

Reviews also indicated the Ottawa Stadium had the best reviews when it came to cleanliness.

Roughly 0.22 per cent of reviews cited cleanliness issues or complaints.

The Ottawa venue beat out BMO Field for top cleanliness honours and Telus Stadium came in third.

Stadiums ranked the worst for dirty reviews:

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa — Ottawa Senators (1.13%) Place Bell, Laval — Laval Rockets (1.10%) Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary — Calgary Flames, Hitmen, Roughnecks, and Wranglers (1.09%) SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon — Saskatoon Blades, Saskatchewan Rush and Rattlers (0.95%) Olympic Stadium, Montreal (0.92%) Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton — Edmonton Elks (0.81%) FirstOntario Centre, Toronto — Toronto Rock (0.79%) Scotiabank Centre, Halifax — Halifax Mooseheads and Thunderbirds (0.75%) Allan A. Lamport Stadium, Toronto — Toronto Wolfpack (0.70%) Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton — Moncton Aigles Bleus (0.68%) Rogers Place, Edmonton — Edmonton Oilers, Oil Kings (0.66%) Percival Molson Stadium, Montreal — Montreal Alouettes (0.66%) Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton — Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Hurricanes, and Forge FC (0.62%) Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver (0.60%) Mosaic Stadium, Regina — Saskatchewan Roughriders, Regina Rams, Thunder, Riot (0.55%) IGA Stadium, Montreal (0.52%) Videotron Centre, Quebec City — Quebec Ramparts (0.50%) Sobeys Stadium, Toronto (0.49%) Bell Centre, Montreal — Montreal Canadiens (0.49%) Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto — Toronto Marlies (0.49%) Princes Auto Stadium, Winnipeg — Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Rilfes, and Valour FC (0.45%) TD Place, Ottawa — Ottawa Redblacks, Blackjacks, Gee-Gees, 67s, PWHL Ottawa, and Atlético Ottawa (0.42%) Thunderbird Stadium, Vancouver — UBS Thunderbirds (0.42%) BC Place, Vancouver — Vancouver Whitecaps and BC Lions (0.41%) GMC Stadium, Calgary — (0.38%) Rogers Centre, Toronto — Toronto Blue Jays (0.37%) Saputo Stadium, Montreal — CF Montreal (0.37%) Rogers Arena, Vancouver — Vancouver Canucks and Warriors (0.35%) Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg — Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose (0.33%) Scotiabank Arena, Toronto — Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors (0.32%) Budweiser Gardens, London — London Knights and Lightning (0.27%) Telus Stadium, Quebec City — Laval Rouge et Or (0.24%) BMO Field, Toronto — Toronto FC and Argonauts (0.23%) Ottawa Stadium — Ottawa Titans (0.22%)

McMahon Stadium — host of the Calgary Stampeders and University of Calgary Dinos — did not make the list due to insufficient data.

The search looked into Canadian venues with a seating capacity of 10,000 or more.