2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit’s Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays.

Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a train at around 10 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area.

Police later confirmed that a second victim was located. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews it’s unclear how the collision happened and that officers are on scene investigating the circumstances of the two fatalities.

A spokesperson with UP Express tweeted that it happened west of Bloor GO Station on the Kitchener Line. In an update shared at 11:00 p.m., the spokesperson noted that UP Express service is not running to or from Union Station.

“Guests travelling to Pearson: We are providing an express bus service to Pearson. At Weston, express buses will pick up to run to Pearson. Bloor GO customers are directed to use the TTC,” the tweet read.

UP Express service is not running to or from Union due to a person struck by the UP train. Guests travelling to Pearson: we are providing an express bus service to Pearson. At Weston express buses will pick up to run to Pearson. Bloor GO customers are directed to use the TTC. — UP Express (@UPexpress) March 5, 2024

Go Transit says it was actively working on shuttle bus service between Union Station and Etobicoke North but noted that resources were limited and significant delays were expected.

“We have organized a shuttle GO bus service between Union Station and Etobicoke North GO,” read the UP Express update online. “There is also a limited train service between Etobicoke North and Kitchener.”

GO Transit announced that the 11:34 p.m. Union Station train to Mount Pleasant GO had been cancelled due to the collision.