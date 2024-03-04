2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

UP Express
An UP Express train is shown in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 4, 2024 11:28 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 11:55 pm.

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit’s Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays.

Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a train at around 10 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area.

Police later confirmed that a second victim was located. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews it’s unclear how the collision happened and that officers are on scene investigating the circumstances of the two fatalities.

A spokesperson with UP Express tweeted that it happened west of Bloor GO Station on the Kitchener Line. In an update shared at 11:00 p.m., the spokesperson noted that UP Express service is not running to or from Union Station.

“Guests travelling to Pearson: We are providing an express bus service to Pearson. At Weston, express buses will pick up to run to Pearson. Bloor GO customers are directed to use the TTC,” the tweet read.

Go Transit says it was actively working on shuttle bus service between Union Station and Etobicoke North but noted that resources were limited and significant delays were expected.

“We have organized a shuttle GO bus service between Union Station and Etobicoke North GO,” read the UP Express update online. “There is also a limited train service between Etobicoke North and Kitchener.”

GO Transit announced that the 11:34 p.m. Union Station train to Mount Pleasant GO had been cancelled due to the collision.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

2h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1m ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

2h ago

Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report
Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report

Billionaire Larry Tanenbaum has proposed a bid to bring a WNBA franchise to the city of Toronto through his holding company, the Kilmer Group, CBC's Shireen Ahmed reported Monday. Tanenbaum is the minority...

1h ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

2h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1m ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

2h ago

Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report
Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report

Billionaire Larry Tanenbaum has proposed a bid to bring a WNBA franchise to the city of Toronto through his holding company, the Kilmer Group, CBC's Shireen Ahmed reported Monday. Tanenbaum is the minority...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

4h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

5h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

7h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

9h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

11h ago

More Videos