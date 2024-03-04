Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

Yevgeni Vitaliyovych Guley
On Monday, police identified the accused as 31-year-old Yevgeni Vitaliyovych Guley of Toronto. He's been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats and four counts of breaching probation. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 4, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 6:49 pm.

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said.

Investigators were called to the Gould Street and Victoria Street area at around 11 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that a woman was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her. She entered a university campus, and the suspect followed her, making inappropriate remarks. The woman notified TMU security, and the man fled the area.

Police said a short time later, a second woman was walking to class when approached by the accused. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted by the man. She phoned TMU security, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

A university official said the incident happened near Kerr Hall West, noting that the man grabbed the victim’s shoulder “without consent in a sexual context.”

On Monday, police identified the accused as 31-year-old Yevgeni Vitaliyovych Guley of Toronto. He’s been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats and four counts of breaching probation.

He appeared in court this morning. Police have released his image.

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

40m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

3h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

10m ago

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says education powerful tool for avoiding fraud 
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says education powerful tool for avoiding fraud 

During Fraud Prevention Month, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and law enforcement agencies across the province are raising awareness about how fraud has evolved, emphasizing that education is one...

2h ago

