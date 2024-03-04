Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said.

Investigators were called to the Gould Street and Victoria Street area at around 11 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that a woman was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her. She entered a university campus, and the suspect followed her, making inappropriate remarks. The woman notified TMU security, and the man fled the area.

Police said a short time later, a second woman was walking to class when approached by the accused. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted by the man. She phoned TMU security, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

A university official said the incident happened near Kerr Hall West, noting that the man grabbed the victim’s shoulder “without consent in a sexual context.”

On Monday, police identified the accused as 31-year-old Yevgeni Vitaliyovych Guley of Toronto. He’s been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats and four counts of breaching probation.

He appeared in court this morning. Police have released his image.