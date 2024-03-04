Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

Toronto warm weather
The Toronto skyline sits shrouded in fog as a man runs in the rain on Thursday December 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 4, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 8:18 am.

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall.

The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before cooler air returns mid-week — despite the cooldown it is still expected to remain above seasonal into next weekend.

“It is well above average today and tomorrow, and could be a record-breaker today,” says CityNews 680 meterologist Jill Taylor. “Not quite as warm for Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but we will still be well above average.”

Early morning fog patches on Monday will give way to a mix of sun and cloud and a CityNews 680 guaranteed high of 14 C. The daytime high would beat a March 4 record at Pearson Airport of 13.3 C set in 1974.

Tuesday will likely be even warmer with a high near 16 C expected and cloudy skies with periods of light rain. That expected high will still fall short of the record at Pearson for a March 5 — 18.5 C set in 2004.

A slight cooldown will come for Wednesday with showers in the forecast, but a high near 8 C will still be much warmer than average. The average high in Toronto around this time of year is 2 C.

Thursday and Friday will see similar above seasonal daytime highs around 7 C and 6 C. Rain is expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Taylor says the city could see some flurries on the weekend when there is a brief dip in the temperature, but there is no extended stretch of winter in the near future.

“Are we in the clear as far as winter weather goes? It will stay mild for the rest of March, at least it’s looking that way,” she says.

Clocks ‘spring ahead’ this weekend

The clocks spring forward this weekend which means one less hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning. Daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The official start of spring comes on March 19.

According to the Weather Network’s latest outlook, much of Canada can expect a warmer-than-normal spring, but should also brace for the season’s “profound mood swings.”

Top Stories

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

9m ago

Strike averted for more than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers
Strike averted for more than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers

A strike has been averted for more than 8,000 academic and support workers who were preparing to walk off the job at the University of Toronto on Monday. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)...

15m ago

Federal byelection being held today in Durham riding previously held by Erin O'Toole
Federal byelection being held today in Durham riding previously held by Erin O'Toole

A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.  O'Toole served as official Opposition leader from...

1h ago

