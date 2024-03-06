Has the battle over Ottawa’s carbon pricing reached a boiling point?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in some parts of Canada, carbon pricing is a four-letter word. Now, one province is taking a dramatic stand against the federal government’s carbon levy. Saskatchewan’s government says it’s refusing to remit carbon tax funds to Ottawa.

“This is a decision that we do not take lightly and we recognize that it may come with consequences,” SaskEnergy Minister Dustin Duncan said in video posted to social media announcing the move last week.

Cormac Mac Sweeney is a Parliament Hill Reporter for CityNews. He says the controversy could be a major headache for the federal Liberals.

“There might be questions about the leadership of the Prime Minister and his government if they can’t even keep in place, and keep stable, what has been their key economic policy,” says Mac Sweeney.

What consequences could Saskatchewan face? Will other provinces follow suit? And what could this mean for the Trudeau government’s controversial policy?