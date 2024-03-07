Alberta coal mine moves ahead without permits federal officials say are needed

Environmental groups want Ottawa to enforce its rules on an Alberta coal mine that has started building an underground test mine without fisheries permits that officials have said are required. Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2024 2:14 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 2:26 pm.

Environmental groups are asking Ottawa to enforce its rules on an Alberta coal site that has started building an underground test mine without fisheries permits that officials have said are required. 

“They can’t just sit back and wait for habitat destruction to occur,” said Ecojustice lawyer Dan Cheater. “We’d like to see them take action.”

Coalspur Mines is planning a large expansion of its Vista thermal coal mine near Hinton, Alta., which would make it the largest thermal coal mine in North America. The company is also planning an underground test mine on the site to determine the feasibility of subsurface mining.

In 2020, then-federal Environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson ordered a joint federal-provincial review of both the expansion and the test mine. That review collapsed last fall when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Ottawa’s Impact Assessment Act was unconstitutional.

But by then the Department of Fisheries and Oceans had reviewed plans for both projects and decided it required permits under two different pieces of legislation.

“DFO indicated that the physical activities would require a Fisheries Act authorization,” says the 2021 analysis report from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

“The physical activities may also potentially require the exercise of powers … such as a Species at Risk Act permit for impacts to Athabasca rainbow trout or other species at risk.”

The department has been in contact with Coalspur but has not begun an investigation, said Fisheries spokesman Robert Rombouts.

“The company is obliged to comply with the acts and failure to comply may lead to enforcement action,” he said in an email.

Meanwhile, work on the underground mine has begun.

“The company started construction work, but it’s limited to the underground portion of the mine,” said an email from Renato Gandia, spokesman for the Alberta Energy Regulator.

“Coalspur has not commenced mining activities at Vista Test Underground Mine. As of Dec. 31, 2023, no coal has been mined at the underground mine and the portal has not been constructed.”

The company has received all necessary provincial permits for the test mine. Coalspur has argued that because the test mine doesn’t expand the mine’s overall footprint, no additional permits are required. 

“The (test mine) simply represents an alternative mining method within the existing and approved permit boundary,” says its project description. “The (test mine) does not represent additional disturbance beyond the boundaries of the existing Phase I permit area.”

Officials from Coalspur did not respond to an interview request. 

Federal officials found several reasons for concern, including possible changes to nearby streams from dewatering of the underground mine and impacts of underground mining on groundwater. 

“The (test mine) includes mining underneath tributaries of McPherson Creek,” says the assessment agency’s analysis. “The processing and waste management associated with the physical activity also have the potential to adversely affect critical habitat, due to the location of tributaries within and surrounding the … lease area within which the (test mine) is located.”

Area waterways are habitat for the endangered Athabasca rainbow trout and the bull trout, Alberta’s provincial fish. 

Ecojustice, acting for two local environmental groups, has written two letters to the federal Fisheries department asking for it to enforce the rules before damage is done.

“We know what will happen once work has started on both the underground mine and this future expansion,” Cheater said. “Department of Fisheries and Oceans has confirmed what the expected impacts are.

“Regardless, Coalspur is forging ahead.”

A revamped environmental assessment act is expected this spring, with draft regulations on coal mine effluent in the fall, Environment Canada spokeswoman Kaitlin Power said in an email. 

“It is expected that Vista coal mine, if it moves forward, would be subject to these regulations,” she wrote. 

“Regardless of whether the Vista Coal Underground Mine Project and Vista Mine Phase II Expansion Project in Alberta undergo a federal impact assessment, they must comply with all relevant federal statutes. As such, they may require federal permits or authorizations.”

Cheater said companies shouldn’t be able to take advantage of an artificial gap in environmental legislation while Ottawa rejigs it.

“We’re in an interim period where projects like this and potentially others are not going to be subject to an environmental assessment. But that doesn’t mean the federal government can sidestep its obligations to protect the environment.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mach 7, 2024.

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

updated

6m ago

WNBA announces another Canada game, commissioner addresses Toronto expansion rumors.
WNBA announces another Canada game, commissioner addresses Toronto expansion rumors.

The first Canadian WNBA game sold out in minutes and they are hoping for a repeat, this time in a different location. The WNBA and NBA Canada announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be hosting...

28m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

4h ago

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

updated

6m ago

WNBA announces another Canada game, commissioner addresses Toronto expansion rumors.
WNBA announces another Canada game, commissioner addresses Toronto expansion rumors.

The first Canadian WNBA game sold out in minutes and they are hoping for a repeat, this time in a different location. The WNBA and NBA Canada announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be hosting...

28m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

19h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

20h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

21h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.
2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
More Videos