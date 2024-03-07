Man critically injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Etobicoke, Toronto police said.

Authorities were called to The West Mall and Eva Road area just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots.

A male victim was located, and police determined he had been shot. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.