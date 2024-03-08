What to do for March Break if you’re staying in Toronto

If you’re staying in Toronto this March Break and looking for something fun to do there are plenty of free and affordable activities planned for the week.

The city has hundreds of events and classes lined for students and their families from Monday, March 11, through to Friday, March 15.

Here’s what’s going on in the city over the break:

CampTO

Registration remains open for the city’s March Break day camps. The camps are being offered at various locations for kids between the ages of four and 16.

CampTO events include indoor and outdoor games, arts and crafts, sports and nature-based programs.

More information can be found here.

Conservatories

The Allan Gardens Conservatory and Centennial Park Conservatory are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

The conservatories offer looks at spring flowers in bloom, including various flowering plants.

More information can be found here.

Drop-in programs

Community centres in the city are offering free and affordable programs for all ages, including swimming, skating, basketball, volleyball, hockey, art classes and yoga.

More info can be found here.

High Park

The High Park animal display will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The display will show off domestic and exotic animals not limited to bison, lllamas, peacocks, reindeer, highland cattle and yaks.

More information can be found here.

Museums

Toronto History Museums will be hosting a number of interactive activities, workshops, and camps over the break.

Scarborough museum is offering a week-long creative camp. Information is available here.

Additional programming is offered at the city’s 10 history museums. A full list of events and info can be found here.

Riverdale Farm

Riverdale Farm will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The urban farm in Cabbagetown is home to domestic farm animals like pigs, horses and sheep.

More information can be found here.

Skating

Leisure skating and drop-in programs for kids of all ages are being offered at indoor and outdoor rinks around the city. Helmets are mandatory for children under six.

More information is available here, and residents can check service alerts for specific rinks here.

Swimming

Free leisure swimming is being offered at city pools during the break.

More information can be found here.

Toronto Island

Accessible via a short ferry ride from downtown — Toronto Island Park offers walking, cycling and great skyline views.

The park is made up of several islander to explore, including Ward’s Island, Centre Island and Hanlan’s Point.

More information can be found here.

Toronto Public Library

The Toronto Public Library is hosting hundreds of activities for the whole family over March Break.

Activities include magic shows, puppet shows, arts and crafts.

More information is available here.