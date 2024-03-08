Police arrest 3 during protests outside Thornhill synagogue on Thursday

Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside a Thornhill synagogue
Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside a Thornhill synagogue on Thursday, March 7, 2024. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 8, 2024 4:17 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 4:26 pm.

Three people are facing charges following separate incidents during a pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thornhill on Thursday.

Demonstrators were protesting the Great Israeli Real Estate Event that was taking place at a synagogue in the area of Clark Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

York regional police say in the first incident Emergency Response Unit officers observed a man carrying a knife in a crowd. Kevin Haas, 40, of Markham was immediately arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In the second incident, police say a woman was assaulted by one of the protesters. Meir Gerichter, 32, of Vaughan has been charged with assault.

In the third incident, police say a man and a woman were arguing when the woman threatened to spray coyote repellent at the man. Ina Sandler, 48, of Vaughan has been charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say the York Regional Police Hate Crime Prevention Unit has been asked to look into the incidents.

Police are asking that anyone with information who has not spoken to investigators or may have video footage is asked to come forward and speak with them.

Earlier in the day, police updated an earlier investigation into a similar demonstration held in the same area last weekend saying hate was a motivating factor in an incident between a man and a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.

